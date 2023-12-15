Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $494.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

