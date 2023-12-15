Bank of New Hampshire Has $4.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $479.94 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

