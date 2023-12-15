Bank of New Hampshire Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Block were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Block Trading Up 6.8 %

SQ opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of -159.17 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

