Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $100.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.