Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Bank of New Hampshire owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSD stock opened at $223.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $161.00 and a one year high of $233.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average is $204.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

