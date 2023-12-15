Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

