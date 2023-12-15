Bank of New Hampshire Sells 115 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 18,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

