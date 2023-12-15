Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,337 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

