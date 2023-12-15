Bank of New Hampshire Sells 461 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

