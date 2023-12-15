Bank of New Hampshire Sells 4,907 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

