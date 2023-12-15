Bank of New Hampshire Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

