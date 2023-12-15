Barclays Downgrades Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.52.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $147.26 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,569,086.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

