Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $7.55. Barclays shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 1,586,298 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 33,931.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barclays by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,114 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth $13,568,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

