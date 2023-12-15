Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $7.55. Barclays shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 1,586,298 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Barclays by 33,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 4,241,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barclays by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,114 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth $13,568,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

