Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

BGH stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $160,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

