Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BBSI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.17. 14,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $115.23. The company has a market cap of $762.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.37%.

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 347,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

