Bay Rivers Group Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $433.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $435.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.86 and its 200 day moving average is $405.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

