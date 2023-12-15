Bay Rivers Group Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,181,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.7 %

COST stock opened at $630.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.42 and a 200-day moving average of $556.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $642.59. The company has a market capitalization of $279.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.40.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

