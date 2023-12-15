BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
BayCom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
BayCom Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,062,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.
About BayCom
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BayCom
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.