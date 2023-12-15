BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,062,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

