BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Update

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 124,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $218.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 173.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

