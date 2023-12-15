Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEAM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $50.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,253,000 after acquiring an additional 401,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,317,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,867,000 after acquiring an additional 223,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.