Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,216,000 after purchasing an additional 360,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.45. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

