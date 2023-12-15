Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 17,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 272,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.4 %

EW opened at $77.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,538 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

