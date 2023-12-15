Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 487 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

