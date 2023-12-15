Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $153.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.