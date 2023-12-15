Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after buying an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after buying an additional 858,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after buying an additional 225,065 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.