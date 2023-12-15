Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $306.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $310.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

