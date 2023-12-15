Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

