Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $162.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.13.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

