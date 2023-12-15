Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,149 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $257.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.