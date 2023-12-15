Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.22.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.