Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $257.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.98.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

