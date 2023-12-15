Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $409.72 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.60. The company has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

