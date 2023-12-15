Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 373 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.