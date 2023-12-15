Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $87.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

