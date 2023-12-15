Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after purchasing an additional 638,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $65.50 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

