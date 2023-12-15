Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 987 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 110,942 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 18.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,089.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

