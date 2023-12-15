BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 67,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,182. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.76. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BeiGene will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth $9,414,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

