BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $187.58

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $187.58, but opened at $183.40. BeiGene shares last traded at $185.94, with a volume of 29,667 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.76.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

