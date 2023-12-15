BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $187.58

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $187.58, but opened at $183.40. BeiGene shares last traded at $185.94, with a volume of 29,667 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

BeiGene Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.86 and its 200 day moving average is $192.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,384,000 after acquiring an additional 588,294 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in BeiGene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,008,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,346,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BeiGene by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

