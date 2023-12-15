Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. 867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $794.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 16.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 161.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 1.1% in the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

