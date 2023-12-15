Ben Thompson Acquires 40 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson bought 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £288 ($361.54).

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 726.01 ($9.11) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 930 ($11.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £414.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 627.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 610.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,000.00%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

