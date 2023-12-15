Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 467,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after acquiring an additional 444,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

