Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price Down 3% on Insider Selling

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $70.72 and last traded at $70.99. 857,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,382,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

Specifically, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,589,140. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after acquiring an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

