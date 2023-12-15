Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ BIOX opened at $13.61 on Friday. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $854.71 million, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bioceres Crop Solutions ( NASDAQ:BIOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

