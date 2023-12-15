Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 157,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 896.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 359,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 1,044.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biodesix by 541.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 173,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biodesix by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 134,585 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Biodesix Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 39,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 143.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,387.19%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.