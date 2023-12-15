Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insider Sells $27,280.00 in Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $256.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. HSBC began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.83.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

