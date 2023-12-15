BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 13,764 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

