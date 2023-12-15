Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Down 4%

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.73 and last traded at $46.80. Approximately 85,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,099,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

BIRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.22.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

