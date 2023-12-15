Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.78. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 5,828,217 shares.

BITF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $921.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 745.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

